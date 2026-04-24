Waldron took a no-decision Thursday against the Rockies, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Facing a stiff assignment at Coors Field on Thursday, Waldron was unable to get the Rockies off balance with his knuckleball. The 29-year-old right-hander has now yielded six runs on eight hits in both of his starts to begin the season, and it's plausible that Lucas Giolito will eventually take Waldron's spot in the rotation once he's up to speed after signing with the Padres on Wednesday. Waldron tentatively projects to take the ball next week against the Cubs.