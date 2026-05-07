Waldron (1-1) earned the win Wednesday over San Francisco, allowing a run on two hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

After struggling to a 9.88 ERA over his first three starts this year, the Padres elected to use an opener ahead of Waldron on Wednesday. The move paid immediate dividends, as Waldron was nearly untouchable in the San Diego victory -- the Giants' lone run came on a Rafael Devers solo homer in the fifth. Despite Wednesday's performance, it remains to be seen what Waldron's role will be going forward, as Lucas Giolito is expected to join the rotation soon.