Padres' Matt Waldron: May return as reliever

Waldron (forearm) could take on a bullpen role when he returns from the injured list, per MLB.com.

Waldron landed on the 15-day IL on May 15 due to a right brachialis muscle injury. He had initially been slated to be DFA'd, so San Diego was ready to remove him from its rotation. If Waldron remains with the club after he gets healthy, then, he may be asked to take on a bullpen role, especially since Lucas Giolito has recently joined the Padres' rotation. In any case, it's unclear when Waldron will be ready to return, as he's yet to resume throwing.