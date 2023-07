The Padres optioned Waldron to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

With the return of Steven Wilson (pectoral) from the injured list, Waldron will return to the minors to free up a spot in San Diego's bullpen. The 26-year-old knuckleballer has allowed two runs over 4.2 major-league innings, but his 7.02 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in Triple-A tell a different story about how his season has gone so far.