Waldron was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribunereports.

The 26-year-old made his major-league debut Saturday against Washington and took the loss after he allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 4.2 innings. Waldron will return to the Triple-A rotation, where he has a 7.02 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 75:24 K:BB across 66.2 frames this season.