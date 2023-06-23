The Padres will promote Waldron from Triple-A El Paso to start Saturday's game against the Nationals, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Waldron will be making his major-league debut in Saturday's game and become the only active pitcher in the bigs that features a knuckleball in their arsenal. The 26-year-old righty has been hit around quite a bit in Triple-A this season with a 7.02 ERA and 1.65 WHIP alongside a 75:24 K:BB through 66.2 innings. No word yet on how the Padres' rotation will shift to accommodate for Waldron's arrival, but more information should come ahead of Saturday's game.