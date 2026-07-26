Padres' Michael Salina: Returns from Tommy John surgery

Salina (elbow) made his debut in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 8 and has allowed five earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 2.1 innings in three appearances on the season.

Salina didn't make his professional debut in 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring before being selected in the fourth round of the First-Year Player Draft later that summer. Per Daniel Barrand of ProspectsLive.com, Salina sported a fastball that sat around 96-to-97 mph during his first outing in the ACL and peaked at 99 mph. However, Salina experienced shoulder fatigue following his second appearance May 15, which kept him out for two months before he returned to action with a one-inning outing in the ACL on Thursday, per MadFriars.com.