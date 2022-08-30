Clevinger (5-5) earned the win over San Francisco on Monday, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Clevinger wasn't overpowering in the outing, but he allowed only one extra-base hit -- a fourth-inning homer by Joc Pederson -- and stuck around long enough to pick up the victory. The right-hander hasn't been striking out many batters recently and has posted a career-low 7.7 K/9 on the campaign, but he's managed a respectable 3.59 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Clevinger started six games in August, posting a 3.94 ERA and 1.22 WHIP along with a 20:11 K:BB over 32 frames.