Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big bow coming on an Alfonso Rivas two-run shot in the third. That's now two starts surrendering three runs and going fewer than five innings to open 2022, as the 31-year-old's stats on the season are five runs allowed on 10 hits and five walks with 10 strikeouts in nine innings. The one positive has been pitch count as Clevinger has exceeded 90 pitches in both outings and appears to be fully recovered from his knee injury. With San Diego employing a six-man rotation, Clevinger isn't scheduled to pitch again until next week against Philadelphia.