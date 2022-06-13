Hassell (illness) went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in his return to the lineup for High-A Fort Wayne in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Lake County after he was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Saturday.

Hassell missed about two weeks of action after testing positive for the virus. The 20-year-old has backed up his reputation as one of the top prospects in the San Diego system by producing an .851 OPS while going 15-for-15 on stolen-base attempts across 191 plate appearances for Fort Wayne this season.