Suarez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 18th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Phillies.

One day after blowing his first save chance of the season, Suarez was back in his usual form, firing nine of 13 pitches for strikes as he shut down the Phillies' 6-7-8 hitters. The 33-year-old right-hander came into 2024 with only one career save, but he's having a breakout campaign as the Padres' closer, posting a 1.17 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB through 30.2 innings.