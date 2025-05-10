Suarez picked up the save in Friday's 13-9 win over Colorado after recording the final two outs of the game.

After falling into a 12-1 deficit earlier in the contest, the Rockies began to make things interesting by scoring seven runs in the final two innings. That prompted manager Mike Shildt to call upon his closer to put out the fire, and Suarez threw three pitches before getting Sean Bouchard to ground into a game-ending double play. The hard-throwing right-hander collected his MLB-leading 15th save Friday, and he now boasts a 0.51 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB without a blown save over 17.2 innings.