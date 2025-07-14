The Padres have selected Wideman with the 99th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Wideman is all tools, standing 6-foot-5 with plus raw power and plus-plus speed in center field. He was born in Spain while his father was playing overseas and played junior college ball in 2023 and 2024. This year he slashed .398/.466/.652 with 10 home runs and 45 steals in 60 games for Western Kentucky. Wideman has a low floor, but he makes for a nice lottery ticket in dynasty leagues.