Peralta will open Friday's game against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Randy Vasquez is expected to handle the bulk of innings Friday, but it will be Peralta on the mound to face the formidable trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Will Smith in the first inning of the series opener. The 34-year-old Peralta carries a 3.13 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 54.2 innings on the year and will likely be limited to just one inning of work during his second career MLB start.