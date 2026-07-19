Padres' Wandy Peralta: Reinstated from bereavement list

San Diego reinstated Peralta (personal) from the bereavement list Sunday.

After missing just two games after the midseason break, Peralta is back with the big-league club. San Diego gets a much-needed arm back in Peralta in an injury-depleted bullpen that is already missing Jason Adam (shoulder), Jeremiah Estrada (knee), David Morgan (knee) and Bryan Hoeing (elbow). Through 41 games, the southpaw has posted a 2.23 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 31:19 K:BB in 48.1 innings this season. San Diego optioned Jhony Brito to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Peralta on the active roster.