Rivas went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Phillies.

Rivas has had limited playing time behind Victor Caratini recently, but he hit his first home run since May 30 to extend the Padres' lead in Sunday's blowout victory. The 29-year-old has hit .205 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs across 14 appearances this year, and he should continue to serve as the backup catcher until Austin Nola (knee) is cleared to return.