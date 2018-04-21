Espino was released from Triple-A Round Rock by the Rangers, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Jettisoning Espino cleared a roster spot for the recently acquired Tony Sanchez. The 31-year-old Espino had given up 10 runs on 10 hits and four walks over three appearances, spanning six innings for Frisco.

