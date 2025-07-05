Peter Strzelecki: Cut by Bucs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates released Strzelecki on Tuesday.
Strzelecki gave up just three runs in 11.2 innings with the Guardians last season, but he owns a 9.90 ERA through 20 frames in Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025. He'll now attempt to latch on with another franchise, almost certainly on a minor-league deal.
