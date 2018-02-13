Phil Coke: Attempting comeback as knuckleballer
Coke, who spent the 2017 season in Japan with the Orix Buffaloes, is hopeful to sign with a major-league team as a knuckleballer, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Coke's lack of premium velocity -- his fastball has typically sat in the low-to-mid-90s throughout his career -- coupled with increasingly ineffective secondary offerings yielded little success during his most recent years in the big leagues, so the 35-year-old elected to reinvent himself as a knuckleballer in an attempt to keep his career alive. According to Cotillo, Coke has intrigued teams with the spin rates he's shown in bullpen sessions, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he landed a minor-league deal from a club at some point this spring.
