Nola (10-4) yielded three runs on five hits over six innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over Atlanta.

Nola got through three shutout frames before coughing up a two-run shot to Austin Riley in the fourth inning. Ozzie Albies then knocked a solo homer in the sixth. It was the first time that Nola gave up multiple home runs since May 31 after allowing three in the entire month of June. He forced a season-high 21 swinging strikes, with 10 coming on the knuckle curve. He's delivered quality starts in nine of his last 10 outings, including four straight. During that 10-start stretch, the veteran righty has posted a 3.34 ERA while going 6-2. Nola will carry a 3.48 ERA into his next outing, which is currently lined up to be at home against the Dodgers.