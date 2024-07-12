Nola (11-4) picked up the win Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks across six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out nine.

Nola had no issues with the top end of the Dodgers' lineup, holding Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman hitless with five strikeouts. The lone run against Nola came off the bat of Gavin Lux, who went yard to lead off the fifth inning. Nola has generated at least eight strikeouts in three consecutive appearances and has posted a quality start in 10 of his last 11 starts. The 31-year-old owns the second most wins in baseball to go along with a 3.38 ERA across 119.2 innings. However, his 8.7 K/9 would be his worst tally since his rookie year in 2015.