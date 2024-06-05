Bohm went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Brewers in 10 innings.

Bohm got the Phillies on the board in the eighth inning, leading off the frame with a 420-foot blast off Elvis Peguero to tie the game 1-1. It's the first homer since May 19 for Bohm -- he's gone just 11-for-57 (.193) since then following a red-hot start to the season. Overall, the 27-year-old third baseman is slashing .296/.350/.481 with six homers, 50 RBI, 29 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 61 games this season.