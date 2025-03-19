Bohm (foot) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

He'll return to action for the first time since Saturday, after a bruised foot prompted the Phillies to hold him out for a few days. Bohm has batted out of the No. 3 or 4 spot in each of his 12 starts so far this spring, so he'll likely find himself in a prime run-producing spot behind Trea Turner and Bryce Harper once the season gets underway.