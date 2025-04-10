Bohm will start at third base and bat seventh in Thursday's game in Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Bohm hadn't previously hit lower than cleanup, but he'll be moved down to a less prominent spot in the lineup after going just 1-for-18 at the plate over his last four games. Nick Castellanos will be the Phillies' cleanup man Thursday.
