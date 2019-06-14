Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Undergoes knee surgery
McCutchen underwent surgery to reconstruct the ACL in his left knee and repair a medial meniscus tear Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
McCutchen was ruled out for the season after injuring his knee during a rundown in early May. Jay Bruce now serves as the Phillies' left fielder. McCutchen should be back by the start of next season, though it's possible that recovery from surgery at least delays his start to camp.
