The Phillies might hold Painter out of Grapefruit League games in order to preserve his workload, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Painter hasn't pitched in a minor-league game since 2022 due to recovery from Tommy John surgery, so he's going to have his innings closely monitored in 2024. The most likely scenario appears to be him remaining in extended spring training for a slow ramp-up so he can be available for the Phillies later in the season. However, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said earlier this month that no decisions have been made in regards to how Painter will be handled. The top prospect dazzled during Arizona Fall League play, posting a 2.30 ERA and 18:4 K:BB over 15.2 frames.