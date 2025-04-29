Painter's start Thursday will be at Single-A Clearwater, not Triple-A Lehigh Valley as initially reported, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Painter's first three starts this season were at Clearwater and he will remain at that affiliate for now. He went three innings in each of his last two outings and is expected to stretch out to four frames Thursday. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, Painter is aiming to be part of the Phillies' rotation later this season.