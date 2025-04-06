Painter is scheduled to make his first start of the season Friday with Single-A Clearwater, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies' top pitching prospect, Painter was deemed fully healthy for spring training but didn't see any Grapefruit League action as the organization aimed to ramp him up slowly coming off July 2023 Tommy John surgery. Painter stayed back in Florida at the conclusion of big-league spring training and has been throwing simulated games of late, but he'll now get a chance to test himself in an uncontrolled setting when he reports to the Phillies' Single-A affiliate. The Phillies anticipate Painter being ready to join the big-league rotation at some point this summer, but he'll first need to get some reps in at the minor-league level before receiving a call-up. He'll likely be limited to around two innings Friday and will gradually increase his pitch count in subsequent outings while also eventually moving on to Double-A Reading and/or Triple-A Lehigh Valley.