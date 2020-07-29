The Phillies added Listi to their 60-man roster pool Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
A 26-year-old who has yet to reach the majors and is limited defensively to both corner-infield spots and left field, Listi isn't regarded as a significant prospect in the Philadelphia system. That said, he managed to turn in some serviceable power numbers between stops at Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2019, slashing a collective .252/.344/.434 with 19 home runs in 545 plate appearances. Listi will report to the Phillies' alternate training site in Lehigh Valley and could get a callup to the big club if it's without Rhys Hoskins and/or Jay Bruce for any period of time during the 60-game season.