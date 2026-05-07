Keller picked up the save Wednesday against the Athletics, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Closer Jhoan Duran was shaky in his return from the injured list Tuesday, allowing one run in the ninth frame versus the A's, and he was presumably unavailable to work back-to-back days. Keller let the possible tying run get aboard, but he was able to strand the bases loaded for a scoreless outing. The right-hander has converted all three of his save chances while posting a 4.02 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 15.2 innings, but he'll likely revert back to a setup role once Duran is fully back up to speed.