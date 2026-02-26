Keller threw a clean first inning in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit. He struck out one.

Keller needed only 11 pitches to retire the side in his spring debut, with his sinker topping out at 97.3 mph. The 30-year-old signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Phillies over the winter, and Keller is preparing to serve as the primary right-handed setup man for closer Jhoan Duran in 2026, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.