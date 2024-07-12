Marsh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI triple and an additional run scored during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Marsh teed off on Landon Knack Thursday, launching a solo homer in the second inning and bringing Nick Castellanos in to score in the sixth frame on a triple off the Dodgers' bulk reliever. Marsh exits the Phillies' three-game series against the Dodgers 5-for-10 with a pair of home runs and six runs. The 26-year-old has a .804 OPS with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases across 261 plate appearances this season.