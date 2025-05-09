Marsh is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians.
Even with right-hander Gavin Williams on the mound for Cleveland, Marsh is sitting for the second time in three days. Johan Rojas is starting in center field and batting eight for Philadelphia. Marsh has struggled to the tune of a .170/.274/.264 slash line with just one home run and seven RBI across 63 plate appearances this season.
