Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Though the Phillies are facing a sixth consecutive right-handed starter (Luis L. Ortiz) on Sunday, the left-handed-hitting Marsh has now found himself out of the lineup on three occasions during that stretch. After previously occupying the strong side of a platoon in center field, Marsh looks to have fallen into a true timeshare at the position with Johan Rojas, who gets the nod Sunday.