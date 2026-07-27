Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Big offensive performance Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Stott went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and five total RBI in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Yankees.

Stott set a season high in RBI, highlighted by a solo homer in the second inning and a bases-clearing double with the bases loaded in the sixth frame. The outburst was especially encouraging after he entered Sunday with no homers and just two RBI through his first 19 games in July. Overall, the second baseman is slashing .252/.307/.405 with eight homers, 47 RBI, 41 runs and 17 stolen bases across 100 contests.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!