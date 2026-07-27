Phillies' Bryson Stott: Big offensive performance Sunday

Stott went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and five total RBI in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Yankees.

Stott set a season high in RBI, highlighted by a solo homer in the second inning and a bases-clearing double with the bases loaded in the sixth frame. The outburst was especially encouraging after he entered Sunday with no homers and just two RBI through his first 19 games in July. Overall, the second baseman is slashing .252/.307/.405 with eight homers, 47 RBI, 41 runs and 17 stolen bases across 100 contests.