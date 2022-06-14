site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 14, 2022
at
3:46 pm ET
•
1 min read
Stott will sit Tuesday against the Marlins.
Stott started the last 11 games, with four of those games coming against southpaws. Yairo Munoz was called up Tuesday and will start against lefty Trevor Rogers, though that isn't necessarily a sign that Stott will slip into a platoon role going forward.
