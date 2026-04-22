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Phillies' Bryson Stott: Idle for second straight vs. LHP
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Stott is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Stott will take a seat for the second night in a row while the Cubs send another lefty (Matthew Boyd) to the hill. Edmundo Sosa will once again fill in for Stott at second base.
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