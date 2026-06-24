Phillies' Bryson Stott: Monster performance in win

Stott went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 14-9 win over the Nationals. He was also hit by a pitch.

Stott was a thorn in the Nationals' side all game, and he delivered what proved to be the game-winning three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning. While the long ball was the 28-year-old's first of the month, he's hit .304 with 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases through 20 June contests. For the year, he's slashing .241/.298/.403 with seven home runs, 39 RBI, 29 runs scored and 15 steals across 277 plate appearances.