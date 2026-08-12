Phillies' Bryson Stott: Settling in at third base

Stott will start at third base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Stott will carry a four-game hitting streak into Wednesday's contest and has been sizzling at the dish throughout August, slashing .424/.587/.545 with four doubles, five stolen bases, 13 walks, seven runs and four RBI in 11 contests. He'll also be making his ninth consecutive start at third base, where he'll continue to see most of his reps moving forward after the Phillies acquired Luis Arraez last week and installed him as their everyday second baseman. Stott looks poised to head into 2027 carrying eligibility at both second and third base in the majority of fantasy leagues.