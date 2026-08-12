Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Settling in at third base

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Stott will start at third base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Stott will carry a four-game hitting streak into Wednesday's contest and has been sizzling at the dish throughout August, slashing .424/.587/.545 with four doubles, five stolen bases, 13 walks, seven runs and four RBI in 11 contests. He'll also be making his ninth consecutive start at third base, where he'll continue to see most of his reps moving forward after the Phillies acquired Luis Arraez last week and installed him as their everyday second baseman. Stott looks poised to head into 2027 carrying eligibility at both second and third base in the majority of fantasy leagues.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!