Stott is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Stott will take a seat for the day game after he was one of the few Phillies hitters who failed to produce in Tuesday's 11-4 win, as he went 0-for-6 while batting out of the leadoff spot. Second baseman Jean Segura will fill the table-setting role Wednesday, while Edmundo Sosa fills in at shortstop for Stott.