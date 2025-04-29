Stott is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
With left-hander MacKenzie Gore on the mound for the Nationals, Stott will come off the bench Tuesday. Edmundo Sosa is getting the nod at second base and batting seventh.
