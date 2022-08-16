Stott went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 win over the Reds.
Stott has now extended his hitting streak to eight games, and he's batting a blistering .455 with six runs, five RBI and two stolen bases over that stretch. He's been rewarded for his red-hot hitting with a promotion into the leadoff role, though his run atop the lineup could come to an end as soon as Kyle Schwarber (calf) is ready to go. Schwarber will remain out for Tuesday's game, however, so Stott will pick up another start at shortstop and as the Phillies' table setter.