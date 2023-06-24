Stott went 1-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

The 25-year-old infielder added to a strong June that has seen Stott slash .313/.351/.493 with two of his seven homers and four of his 12 steals on the year. He's been mainly hitting fifth or sixth in the order lately after spending much of the first part of the season in the leadoff spot, but as long as Stott is producing, manager Rob Thomson isn't likely to move him back up.