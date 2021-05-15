Brogdon (4-1) retired the only batter he faced and earned the win Friday versus Toronto.
Brogdon relieved starter Vince Velasquez with two outs in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old Brogdon got Cavan Biggio to fly out to end the inning, and Philadelphia took the lead with a five-run rally in the top of the seventh. The right-handed Brogdon has a 5.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across 15.1 innings this year. He's given up three runs (two earned) in in 5.1 innings in May, and he typically hasn't seen much high-leverage work.
