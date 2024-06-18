Sanchez (4-3) went seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned) to earn the win Monday against the Padres. He gave up six hits, one walk, and struck out five.

Sanchez was impressive Monday against San Diego as he allowed only one extra-base hit. It was the eighth start this season in which he's allowed one earned run or fewer. The lefty matched his season high for innings pitched and lowered his ERA to 2.91 in the process. The 27-year-old is tentatively scheduled to pitch again this weekend versus the Diamondbacks.