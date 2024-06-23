Sanchez (5-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing three hits and striking out four over seven scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks.

Sanchez was highly efficient, needing just 80 pitches through seven and facing just one batter over the minimum thanks to a couple of timely double plays. The seven innings matched a season high for Sanchez, who tossed his eighth quality start and allowed zero runs over six or more innings for the second time this season. It's also the fifth time in his last six starts that Sanchez has allowed one or fewer runs, posting a 1.78 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 35.1 innings during that stretch. His next start is scheduled to take place next weekend when the Phillies welcome Miami into the City of Brotherly Love for a four-game set.