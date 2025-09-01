default-cbs-image
Stubbs was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Stubbs is up to serve as the third catcher in September. The 32-year-old has a career .215 average and seven home runs in 198 games in the majors. He hit .265 with eight home runs and five steals in 71 games at Triple-A.

