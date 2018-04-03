Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Throws simulated game
Arrieta threw a 66-pitch simulated game Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Because of Arrieta's late signing, the Phillies wanted their new ace to receive additional reps at High-A Clearwater prior to making his season debut. Arrieta's workout went well, putting him on track to start Sunday's game against the Marlins as planned.
