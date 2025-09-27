Duran earned the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Twins, allowing two hits and no walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Duran needed 23 pitches to escape with the save, stranding two runners in scoring position with a game-ending flyout. The 27-year-old has been shaky of late, giving up runs in three of his past five appearances with just one clean outing in that span. For the season, he's 32-for-37 in save chances with a 2.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 80:19 K:BB across 70 innings.