Ross (back) made his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless fourth inning. He struck out two.

Ross was sharp Friday, throwing 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes. The 32-year-old right-hander is rehabbing from back spasms, and he should be able to return to the Phillies in early August if all goes well. Ross will likely operate as a multi-inning middle reliever once he's activated from the injured list.