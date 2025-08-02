Phillies' Joe Ross: Sent on rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ross (back) made his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless fourth inning. He struck out two.
Ross was sharp Friday, throwing 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes. The 32-year-old right-hander is rehabbing from back spasms, and he should be able to return to the Phillies in early August if all goes well. Ross will likely operate as a multi-inning middle reliever once he's activated from the injured list.
